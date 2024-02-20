Meghan McCain Slams Kari Lake’s Lame Excuse for Bashing Her Dad

Megan McCain on Tuesday refused to humor U.S. Senate hopeful Kari Lake’s attempt to take back her jabs at McCain’s late father, the former U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

“Kari Lake is trying to walk back her continued attacks on my Dad (& family) and all of his loyal supporters after telling them to ‘get the hell out’. Guess she realized she can’t become a Senator without us.” the View co-host wrote in a post on X Tuesday.

“No peace, bitch. We see you for who you are - and are repulsed by it,” McCain wrote.

At a campaign event in 2022, Lake had asked the crowd, “We don’t have any McCain Republicans in here, do we? Get the hell out!”

Lake is a staunch ally of Donald Trump, who had clashed several times with the now-deceased senator from Arizona. Trump previously called him a “loser,” even after he died of brain cancer in 2018.

At that same event, Lake echoed Trumps jab, saying, “Arizona has delivered some losers, haven’t they?”

During a radio interview on Monday, she tried to excuse the divisive comment, saying she was only joking.

“It was said in jest. And I think that if John McCain, who had a great sense of humor, would have heard it, he would have laughed,” she said on KTAR News 92.3 FM.

Lake couldn’t help but immediately explain that she was shilling for more votes. “I want everyone’s vote, whether you are a McCain … if you call yourself a McCain Republican, if you call yourself a middle-of-the-road Republican, a Trump Republican, an America First Republican, I want your vote,” she said.