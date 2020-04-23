Meghan McCain Tears Down ‘Gross’ Kellyanne Conway, Hints She’s Voting Biden Over Trump

‘DON’T HAVE TIME FOR THAT’

“The View” co-host called Kellyanne Conway “gross” and said she doesn’t “need to co-host with” Elisabeth Hasselbeck again.

Matt Wilstein

Senior Writer

The last time Meghan McCain called out former View co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck, she did so without using her name. She was a lot more direct Wednesday night on Watch What Happens Live.

Host Andy Cohen asked McCain point-blank what she thought about Hasselbeck saying on The View last month that we should all “pray away” the coronavirus.

“Yeah, somebody actually sent me a screenshot of my face when she said that,” McCain said. “I took this virus seriously from the very beginning and thought this rhetoric was really dangerous. I think it’s really, really unfortunate and dangerous that she said that. I don’t need to co-host with her again. And it’s unfortunate because I’ve been a huge fan for a long time. And anyone who’s screwing around with this virus and putting out misinformation, I don’t have a lot of time for that right now.”

