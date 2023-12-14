Meghan McCain Threatens to Sue Her Former ‘View‘ Co-Hosts

Nobody mentioned Meghan McCain’s name on Thursday morning’s episode of The View. But the former co-host clearly felt seen.

“I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis,” McCain tweeted a few hours after the show aired. “It has been years - move on, I have.”

“I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American - I would never and have never ‘influenced peddled’ in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries,” she added. “Not all politicians children are the same - and I am no Hunter Biden. All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous. I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning.”

McCain was referring to comments made by current co-host Ana Navarro during a segment about the Republican Party’s relentless campaign to smear President Joe Biden with the actions of his son Hunter.

“Did Hunter Biden influence peddle on his last name? Yes he did! So did half of Washington,” Navarro said. She then appeared to catch her co-hosts off guard when she added, “People at this table did it!”

Asked for clarification by McCain’s de facto replacement Alyssa Farah Griffin, Navarro explained, “I’m not talking about currently.”

At that moment, the reaction around the table made it clear they knew which U.S. senator’s daughter Navarro was talking about—even if they declined to make it explicit for the audience.

That means McCain was the first to directly connect the comments made on the show to herself, which could complicate her proposed attempt to claim libel.