Meghan McCain Won’t Commit to Voting Biden Over Trump

Meghan McCain officially signed off of The View for the summer last week. But she still had a few more opinions to share with the world on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday night.

McCain spent most of the episode dishing with host Andy Cohen, her good friend S.E. Cupp and Jerry O’Connell about the Real Housewives and other Bravo stars. It wasn’t until the end of the episode that they got into questions about her future at The View and her plans for the 2020 election.

In response to a viewer who wanted to know if she will be staying on as a co-host after her baby is born, McCain replied, “Why does everyone ask me if I’m getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds? No other host has to go through this B.S. Yes, I’m coming back, it’s an election cycle!”

That comment prompted Cohen to say, “You are voting for Joe Biden, I’m assuming?”

“I’m not saying who I’m voting for,” McCain said, “but I’m not voting for Trump.”

She went on to indicate that she’s waiting to see who Joe Biden chooses as a running mate. “I want to see how this plays out, I want to see the debates,” she added. “I’m like such a last-minute—I mean, I’m so spoiled because I’ve loved so many elections and this one is not my favorite for a lot of different reasons.”

“Then vote for Kanye!” O’Connell chimed in.

If McCain is not voting for Trump, then her only options besides supporting Biden would be staying home, voting for a third-party candidate or writing in the name of someone she wishes were on the ballot—as her parents reportedly did in 2016. Each of those choices would likely help the man who called her late father “not a war hero” achieve victory in her crucial home state of Arizona.

Later, in the online after-show, McCain elaborated on how Biden’s vice presidential pick might influence her decision.

“I think if he’s smart he’ll choose someone like Tammy Duckworth because she’s very hard to attack because she’s a veteran and she has such a long history,” McCain said. “But I know there’s a huge debate that people want a Black woman to be chosen.”

“I know, one hundred percent who he shouldn’t pick,” she continued. “I don’t think Susan Rice is a good choice at all because she’s never been elected to anything.”

She is apparently so against Obama’s national security adviser that she skipped out on her interview on The View last month.