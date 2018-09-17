Megyn Kelly seemed to do everything she could on Monday morning’s Today show to cast doubt on the newly disclosed allegation of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The former Fox News host, who left that network after allegedly being sexually harassed by her boss Roger Ailes, began by questioning the timing of the allegation by professor Christine Blasey Ford, who first wrote to Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in late July. “They’ve known and they’ve had the chance to raise it with him,” Kelly argued of Senate Democrats, “and they didn’t.”

After Kelly’s guests reminded her that Ford just recently agreed to publicly attach her name to the allegation, the host painted her as a “Democratic donor” who may have “political” motivations.

On the one hand, Kelly asked, “If you’re going to make up an allegation about a guy just to scurry the nomination, to ruin the nomination, why do you put another person in the room?” referring to the third man whom Ford says was in the room when Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her while all three were in high school.

But from there, Kelly attempted to systematically poke holes in Ford’s story. “I wouldn’t put too much weight on the polygraph,” she said of the lie-detector test Ford reportedly passed. “I would throw that one away.”

“If you’re going to argue it on his side, you could say he was ascending in the halls of power, he was getting on the D.C. Circuit of Appeals. She’s sitting there—maybe she had a negative experience with him, maybe he her blew her off,” the host said. “This is what defenders would say, right? She’d been harboring—she had an axe to grind about him and she lays the foundation as a Democrat donor, saying I don’t want—I’m just going with the most dramatic theory in defense of him.”

Moving from that “dramatic theory” to a more “legitimate” one, Kelly added, “It’s been 34 years. He was allegedly 17 when it happened. How is he supposed to defend himself? There’s a reason we have statutes of limitation in this country and that’s because—this isn’t a criminal case—but that’s because memory fades, details fade and it’s impossible for him to prove a negative.”

“Being a drunk, foolish teenager doesn’t mean that you are somebody who necessarily commits sexual assault,” she said of Kavanaugh. Meanwhile, Kelly added, unless Ford is “completely insane and has made this entire thing up as a political hit job,” then “you have to feel for her” because “she’s about to be put through it.”

“People are going to look into her history, listen, as they should if they are going to derail a Supreme Court nomination about it,” Kelly said. “Is she some sort of proven liar? Has she accused others?”

After spending most of her 12-minute segment testing out various smears of Ford’s credibility, Kelly ended by saying she just wants the truth to come out.

“If this guy does have a history of sexually attacking a woman, then we need to know,” she said. “And if they can’t prove it to people’s satisfaction, then he should be confirmed.”