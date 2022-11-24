Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

This is it! Coveted jewelry brand Mejuri is having a sitewide Black Friday sale, and I’m having a hard time shopping for anyone but myself (you know who needs this? Meee). But if you really must buy gifts for others–get them ones they will love, like sparkly, beautifully-designed unique pieces, only found at Mejuri.

If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, it makes understated, elegant fine and semi-fine jewelry, using recycled materials when possible. Mejuri’s company mission is sustainability. Don’t wonder if the lovely necklace you are eyeing was ethically sourced–it was. Aside from that, Mejuri selling direct-to-consumer avoids the typical mark-ups, so the pricing often feels like a steal. The minimum purchase to receive the 20% discount is $150, so maybe there’s a few giftees you can shop for since Mejuri offers so many affordable items.

I love costume jewelry, but it’s sad when favorites lose their luster. The precious metals Mejuri uses, like 14-carat gold wrapped over sterling silver, won't suffer that fate. While the savings are significant over solid gold, it's far superior quality than costume jewelry with all the perks of pricier pieces. Mejuri also offers an incredible selection of solid gold and silver baubles with natural gemstones, not glass. The gift guides make it handy to shop by price range or preference, like white metals. You can also shop for the handsome gents in your life, or upcoming nuptials. If your beloved has four furry legs, Mejuri has you covered. The artfully (in-house!) designed jewelry works for everyday or more formal occasions. Scroll through to see some favorites, and put a smile on someone’s face, even if it’s your own.

Mejuri Croissant Styles 20% off sitewide Croissant dome rings, and all the croissant pieces like earrings and bracelets, are just as charming as their pastry namesake. Available in silver and gold styles. Buy at Mejuri $ 62

Solid Gold or Gold and Diamond Initial Charms 20% off Everyone loves a golden monogram pendant, even nicer when blinged out in ethically-sourced diamonds (chain sold separately). Buy at Mejuri $ 180

Men’s Black Onyx Square Signet Ring 20% off Mejuri offers many options for men (or unisex) like this classic signet ring with an updated onyx face. Buy at Mejuri $ 480

Heart pendants and rings 20% off Heart designs, because love. Besides gold and silver, some of these hearts come in pretty enameled colors. Buy at Mejuri $ 142

Mejuri Black Friday Sale 20% Off Shop the whole sale, while it lasts. Shop at Mejuri $

