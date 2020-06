Three-year-old Mekhi James had just gotten his first barbershop haircut when he became one of 104 people shot in Chicago on Father’s Day weekend.

“It hurts! It hurts!” Mekhi cried out after a bullet struck him in the back.

The gunfire had come from another car as the boy’s stepfather was driving him home on Saturday. The stepfather sped instead to Western Suburban Medical Center. Mekhi proved to be beyond saving and became one of 14 gunshot victims in the city who died, four of them juveniles.