Melania Trump Heads to Houston Hurricane Zone in Sky-High Stilettos

Update: The First Lady arrived in Austin, Texas wearing a pair of white tennis shoes.

A First Lady is always prepared.

As Donald and Melania head off to Houston, the First Lady of the United Stated was spotted wearing stilettos.

To be fair, they are very good shoes. But are high stilettos really the best footwear for visiting an area that is experiencing massive flooding?

Maybe she waterproofed them before leaving the White House. Maybe her real hurricane footwear was already on the aircraft.

Twitter was quick to point out the preparedness of Melania.