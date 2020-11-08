What Is Trump’s Family Telling Him to Do?

Rudy Giuliani said on Fox News on Sunday that President Trump’s legal team plans to continue fighting the election outcome with a new round of court filings this week.

But what is the president’s family telling him to do?

The White House pushed back on a report that Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and senior adviser, was counseling him to throw in the towel. An administration official told The New York Times that Kushner is standing by the lame-duck president’s quixiotic effort to get the courts to strip Joe Biden of his victory.

The Times reports that on Saturday, Kushner did ask a group of political advisers to communicate to Trump the slim chance he would prevail in the courts after a meeting with campaign officials.

Meanwhile, CNN reported Sunday that Melania Trump had tried to convince her husband that to accept he lost the race.

The first lady has not publicly commented on the election results, but CNN said that she privately weighed in with her personal opinion. “She has offered it, as she often does,” a source close to the Trump household told CNN.

There was no indication that Trump had changed his mind. He spent Sunday morning tweeting and retweeting people who back up his false mantra that the election was stolen.

He has not called Biden and gave no indication that he was planning any statements on Sunday as he got in his motorcade and drove to his golf course—where he was Saturday when the election was called for his rival.