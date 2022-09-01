‘Cult-Like’ Church Members Face Court Over Murder of Little Girl

Four members of a religious group have appeared in court in Australia on charges of murdering an eight-year-old diabetic girl who died after allegedly being deprived of vital medication for nearly a week.

Elizabeth Struhs, who had type 1 diabetes, died on January 7 in her family’s home in Rangeville, near Brisbane in eastern Australia. Police say the home-based religious group, which comprised three families, failed to give the little girl life-saving insulin for six days before her death.

Authorities also allege that the group’s members did not seek medical assistance for Elizabeth, despite being aware of her condition, opting instead to sing, chant, and pray as she died. Nobody called paramedics until the evening after Elizabeth’s death, police say.

On Thursday, four members of the Stevens family—Therese, Camellia, Acacia, and Sebastian Stevens—appeared in Toowoomba Magistrates Court to confirm receipt of evidence against them, according to Australia's 7 News.

When Therese was asked if she’d read the supplied witness statements from doctors and teachers, she reportedly answered: “I have not yet looked at it, but I have the ability to … if I wish.”

When asked by the magistrate if she intended to review the statements, Therese said: “Potentially.”

The Stevens’ appearance comes after 12 other members of the religious group were arrested and charged with Elizabeth’s death last month. Her parents, Kerrie Elizabeth Struhs and Jason Richard Struhs, were detained earlier this year and charged with murder, torture, and failing to supply the necessaries of life.