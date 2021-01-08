Merrick Garland Is the Perfect Person to Clean Up Trump’s Cesspool

While Donald Trump’s terrorist-supporters were rioting on the steps of the Capitol, President-elect Joe Biden took a huge step to restore the rule of law.

His choice for attorney general, Chief Judge Merrick Garland of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, faces the daunting challenges of responding to the shocking, yet predictable, Trumpist mob, and rehabilitating a Justice Department degraded by four years of Trumpist abuse.

Fortunately, his resume and character (I clerked for Judge Garland eons ago, in 1998-99) suggest that he might be the perfect person for the job, having prosecuted right-wing terrorist Timothy McVeigh and having built a solid reputation for fairness and thoroughness in the decades since.