The Met Museum’s 2022 Holiday Collection Is Unparalleled for Unique Gifts

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is iconic to art lovers, New York City-philes, and history buffs. The museum is so grand that after sharing a street pretzel with a pigeon by the great steps, one must strategize what to take in for the day–or be lost in a futile attempt to see it all. Inspired by the over two million works in its permanent collection, it's no wonder that the Met Store sells some of the most unusual and beautiful goods befitting the institution itself. The Holiday 2022 collection is one of its most wondrous yet. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite pieces.

Monopoly: The Met Edition Monopoly: The Met Edition Since I never know what to buy for kids, I appreciate that the children’s gifts section is divided by age group. Fun puzzles like the Learning Box wooden sets teach little ones the alphabet, colors, and animals. There are gorgeous kits for arts and crafts lovers, including a Homer-inspired watercolor set (with professional-quality Schmincke watercolor pans) and a framable floral needlepoint kit. Buy at The Met Museum $ 50

Italian Armor Etched Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker There are chic options for entertaining, like the Italian-armor-styled stainless steel cocktail shaker, which has an accompanying ice bucket and serving bowls crafted with fluted surfaces. Enjoy board games and puzzles, like the Met Edition of the classic board game Monopoly, and Inside the Museum puzzle, based on an elaborate illustration of the museum. Buy at The Met Museum $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Royal Tudor Pearl Drop Earrings Royal Tudor Pearl Drop Earrings The ethereal accessories and jewelry are show-stealers. Any plain outfit goes instant holiday glam with stand-outs like the Celestial Beaded Scarf and matching clutch. Even though it’s based on a 7th Frankish century design, jewelry like the stone hoop earrings shine as timeless and contemporary. Though if you do cosplay a Tudor style, these pearl drop earrings will make you feel royal. If understated, everyday wear is more your style, grab a warm Italian-made Met knit beanie and matching gloves. Buy at The Met Museum $ 95

