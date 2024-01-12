Mia Farrow Announces Death of ‘Generous and Loving’ Sister

Tisa Farrow, who starred in several movies before embarking on a decades-long career as a nurse, has died in her sleep, her sister Mia Farrow announced on Thursday. She was 72.

“If there is a Heaven, undoubtedly my beautiful sister Tisa is being welcomed there,” the Rosemary’s Baby star wrote.

“She was the best of us - i have never met a more generous and loving person. She loved life & never complained. Ever. She was a nurse for 27 years, a wonderful sister to Steffi, Prudence and me, a devoted mother to Jason, who died in Iraq, Bridget and little grandson Kylor - the lights of her life.”

Mia Farrow added that Tisa died “unexpectedly” on Wednesday.

“Apparently in her sleep,” she said. “This is a hard time for all of us who admire and love her so deeply.”

Tisa Farrow starred in films throughout the 1970s, with roles in James Toback’s Fingers and William Richert’s Winter Kills. Her credits also included Zombie and Anthropophagus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Farrow had one son, Jason, with her husband, Terry Deane. Jason died in 2018 while serving in Iraq with the U.S. Army.

Tisa Farrow—whose mother was Tarzan star Maureen O’Sullivan and father was Australian director John Farrow—was the youngest of her famous family.

“Oh, I’m the baby,” she told The New York Times in 1970. “Even when mom introduces me to people, she calls, ‘Baby, come here baby.’”