Mia Khalifa Shares Video of Woman Confronting Her Over Israel

Influencer and former porn star Mia Khalifa shared a video on Monday afternoon of a woman confronting her outside Miami International Airport.

Khalifa posted a video to Twitter, showing the woman approaching her, while repeating the phrase “Am Yisrael Chai,” a Hebrew term meaning “the people of Israel live.”

Khalifa posted the video with the caption, “The Zionists are losing the plot,” and claimed that the woman followed her and called her slurs before she started filming.

A young boy standing with the woman can be seen in the background of Khalifa’s video looking visibly uncomfortable. Khalifa asks him, “You proud of your mom?”

After a moment, Khalifa asks, “Are you waiting for the bus, because I’m waiting for my valet?"

The woman then walks closer to Khalifa, flashing a necklace with a Hebrew symbol on it to the camera and repeating “Am Yisrael Chai,” causing Khalifa to recoil. “Get away from me, your breath smells awful,” she said. “You smell like knock-off falafel!”

Khalifa received severe backlash in October after she made several posts to Twitter calling for the liberation of Palestinians from Gaza.

“If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time,” Khalifa wrote in one post on Oct. 7.

Many people online accused Khalifa of cheerleading Hamas’ deadly incursion into Israeli territory. Shortly after, Khalifa was dropped by Playboy, which called her comments “disgusting and reprehensible.”

Since then, Khalifa has not stopped posting in solidarity with Palestinians, as Israel continues its deadly campaign in Gaza that has claimed the lives of over 24,000 Palestinians.