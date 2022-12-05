Michael Avenatti Gets 14 Years in Prison for Stealing Millions From Clients

Michael Avenatti, the larger-than-life attorney who fell from grace nearly as quickly as he rose to national prominence for representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her case against former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Monday to 14 years in federal prison for stealing millions of dollars from his clients.

He was also ordered to pay more than $7 million to his four victims, and $3.2 million to the government.

In his sentencing remarks, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna said that though Avenatti had done “good things in his life,” he had “also done great evil,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

The sentencing comes nearly six months after Avenatti, 51, pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud and one count of endeavoring to obstruct the administration of the Internal Revenue Code.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.