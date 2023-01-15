Michael Bay Demands Retraction of ‘Malicious’ Report He Killed a Pigeon

Filmmaker Michael Bay is in “extreme anguish” over a story that claims he was charged in Italy for killing a pigeon, according to his lawyer.

In a legal letter, Bay’s attorney is demanding The Wrap retract or correct the “reckless” and “false” story that reported the director was charged in Italy for killing the bird on the set of 6 Underground.

“As you know, Mr. Bay was never accused, much less ‘charged,’ with ‘killing’ an animal,” Bay’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, wrote in the letter to the publication, obtained by Variety. “Further, as you also know (but failed to publish), the only ‘charge’ at issue in Italy concerns whether, in his capacity as the film’s director, Mr. Bay failed to properly supervise crew members (whom he did not even have the ability to hire) responsible for handling the animals on set.”

Rosengart went on to say there is “video evidence” that proves no animal was ever even harmed.

Bay is currently involved in a legal case over the matter, which he “feels so strongly” about that he “refused to settle” even for the measly amount authorities had proposed, according to Rosengart.

The Wrap reported this week that their sources said a pigeon was killed by a dolly on the set of the Netflix film, with someone then snapping a photo and sending it to Italian authorities.

It’s illegal to capture, harm, or kill pigeons in Italy, where the animals are a protected species. Bay has vehemently denied any involvement in the alleged pigeon death, telling The Wrap when the story came out: “I am a well-known animal lover and major animal activist.”

“No animal involved in the production was injured or harmed. Or on any other production I’ve worked on in the past 30 years,” he added.

The legal letter takes strict aim at The Wrap, which Rosengart accuses of intentionally ignoring Bay’s innocence to paint him as a pigeon killer.

“Your story is therefore extremely damaging to Mr. Bay personally and professionally (he has publicly discussed his love of animals and his desire to make a film about saving African elephants, another fact of which you had prior notice but ignored) and has tarnished his reputation as someone who fiercely supports animals, financially and otherwise, causing him extreme anguish,” Rosengart wrote.

Rosengart also claimed The Wrap knew and “were expressly told” that their headline was false, as Bay never killed an animal and wasn’t charged with its murder.

The Wrap has stood by its reporting.