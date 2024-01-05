Michael Bolton Recovering From Surgery to Remove Brain Tumor

Michael Bolton says he had surgery to remove a brain tumor that was discovered just before Christmas.

The singer made the announcement on Facebook, giving few details about the tumor or the procedure, except to say that it was successful.

“I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges,” he wrote.

“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

Bolton, 70, said he will be taking a break from touring for the next few months while he recovers from the ordeal.

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” he wrote.

Bolton was supposed to perform at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun casino on Dec. 17 but postponed his appearance due to unspecified illness.