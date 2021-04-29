Michael Cohen Gloats Over Giuliani Raid: ‘Rudy, I Told You So!’

Former Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen couldn’t help but gloat over the situation Rudy Giuliani currently finds himself in, boasting on Thursday that he told the former New York City mayor that his day would come.

While he serves a three-year prison sentence under house arrest for tax evasion, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress, Cohen appeared on CNN to offer up his perspective on the FBI raiding Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment and office this week. Giuliani, much like Cohen, served as the personal attorney for former President Donald Trump and could be in legal peril over work he did for the ex-president.

“What did you think when you heard the news of the raid on Rudy Giuliani’s home and office?” CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota asked Cohen.

“Well, two things came straight to mind,” Cohen gleefully replied: “The first is that I’m no longer the only one. And two, my parents always told me it’s not nice to gloat, but Rudy, I told you so. I told you so!”

Asked what he said to the former New York City mayor, Cohen claimed he let Giuliani know that “Donald Trump doesn’t care about anyone or anything” and he would “be the next one to be thrown under the bus.”

The ex-Trump lawyer added: “And that’s exactly what’s going to happen.”

Noting that federal agents seized electronic devices from Giuliani’s home and office, Cohen cited his own experience with the feds nabbing his personal cell phones and laptops to speculate that Giuliani could find himself in hot water.

“And what happens is they may be starting the investigation, looking at things like the Ukrainian conversations between himself, Lev Parnas and others. You may find out Jared Kushner was involved or Don Junior or a host of other individuals in Trump’s orbit,” he stated. “And what happens then is that the southern district, they end up expanding the probe. Look what happened, for example, with me.”

Cohen explained that while the initial probe into him was over the Stormy Daniels hush money scheme, the feds ultimately hit him with additional charges over documents they found on his devices. In his opinion, therefore, Giuliani should be very nervous about what the authorities might find.

“We have no idea how expansive this investigation is going to ultimately reveal itself because Rudy’s an idiot,” he flatly declared. “And that’s the problem. Rudy drinks too much. Rudy behaves in such an erratic manner that who knows what’s on those telephones or what’s on his computers.”

Cohen continued to fire personal shots at Giuliani, making fun of the ex-mayor’s streaky hair dye while predicting that fear of a lengthy prison sentence will result in Giuliani ultimately flipping on Trump.

“First of all, you have to understand, there really is no relationship, nor has there ever been, between Rudy and Donald,” he asserted. “Prior to Donald becoming president, Rudy didn’t like Donald, and Donald certainly didn’t like Rudy. So, do I think Rudy will give up Donald in a heartbeat? Absolutely.”

Saying that he knows that “Donald Trump is scared today,” Cohen went on to say “Rudy knows he’s in trouble” and Trump realizes that Giuliani will eventually roll on him.

“I think Donald understands that Rudy will provide whatever information that he has to,” he concluded. “Because Rudy has no interest in going to prison and spending the golden years of his life behind bars. That I’m certain of.”