Michael Daly on Chicago's Gang Shooting Spike
Gang violence in Chicago has led to a recent increase in shootings despite the lower crime rate overall. Newsweek & The Daily Beast's Michael Daly talks about the lives lost on the Chicago streets and why President Obama should take a more active interest.
