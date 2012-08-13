Michael Phelps Poses in a Bathtub for a Vuitton Ad; Jennifer Aniston is Getting Hitched

Phelps' Next Event: The perfect cure for an Olympic hangover: a picture of Michael Phelps in a bathtub? The champion, who will also appear on a reality TV show on The Golf Channel, poses for Louis Vuitton's new luggage campaign -- with his legs wide open. [Refinery 29]

Love at Last?: Jennifer Aniston is engaged. No word yet on who will be designing her minimalistic wedding dress and if it will made of black leather. Let the guessing games begin. [ELLE]

The French Touch: French Vogue will debut a giant makeover for its September issue -- including a new column by blogger Garance Doré. We'll see how it stacks up with former editor Carine Roitfeld's forthcoming project, CR Fashion Book. [WWD]

Naked Ambition: Jezebel’s resident fashion sleuth Jenna Sauers discovered un-retouched photos from a Victoria’s Secret shoot on the Internet. The pics show model Doutzen Kroes in all of her natural glory and pinpoint the retailer’s choice methods of photo reconstruction. [Jezebel]