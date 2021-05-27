‘Fabulous Son’: Victims of San Jose Shooting Identified

More than 12 hours after a shooter opened fire in a San Jose railway yard, authorities identified the eight victims killed in the gunfire.

According to the Santa Clara County medical examiner-coroner, their names were Michael Rudometkin, 40; Lars Lane, 63; Paul Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Romo, 49; and Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63. They were employees of the Valley Transportation Authority.

The shooter was identified as Samuel Cassidy. Authorities said he killed himself at the scene. His ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic abuse and rape in 2009.

Rudometkin’s mother, Rose, confirmed to The Daily Beast that her son had been killed in the spree.

“He didn’t deserve to die this way,” she said, sobbing. “He was a fabulous young man. He would give the shirt off his back to anybody.”

Rudometkin worked as an overhead line operator for the Valley Transportation. His mother said he attended the union meeting where the shooting broke out Wednesday morning.

She described him through tears as a “fabulous son” and the most charitable person she knew.

“He would do anything for anybody day or night. He had helped so many people. He never had a cross word to say about anybody,” his mother said. “I could go on and on and on.”

Rudometkin was a youth minister at Queen of Apostles Roman Catholic Church in San Jose, she said. He had been born and raised in Cupertino, California, and had played football at Cupertino High School. He attended Evergreen College before working at Frontier Ford and later the Valley Transportation Authority, becoming a skilled technician along the way.

Rudometkin loved to golf, according to his mother. San Jose City Council Member Raul Peralez said Wednesday the two had been planning a golf outing before Rudometkin was killed.

“Now that will never happen again,” he wrote on Facebook. “There are no words to describe the heartache we are feeling right now.”

Lane’s family spoke to local station KRON 4 late Wednesday. His family described him as a dedicated father, husband, grandfather, and brother.

“It’s horrible. That’s my brother,” said Edward Lane.