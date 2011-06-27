Michele Bachmann Officially Launches 2012 Bid: Watch Video

All of her pre-announcements out of the way, Rep. Michele Bachmann made it official in her hometown of Waterloo, Iowa, today. "We can't afford four more years of Barack Obama,” she said, officially kicking off her campaign for the presidency. The Minnesota Republican accused the president of “four years of failed leadership” in foreign policy, the economy, housing, and an “unconstitutional health plan that costs too much and is worth too little." An Iowa poll released yesterday showed the Tea party favorite tied with Mitt Romney for the GOP nomination.