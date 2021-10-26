Michigan Mask & Vax Wars Are Symptom of a Real Sickness

‘DUMBING-DOWN OF AMERICA’

One anti-masker is dead of COVID, and another is threatening to call the militia into schools.

Michael Daly

Special Correspondent

opinion

Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP File

Exactly seven weeks before she died of COVID, a pediatric nurse and mom named Dianna Brummel-Rathbun espoused her passionate anti-mask views to a Michigan school board.

“My hubby said many people stood up and applauded after I was done!” Brummel-Rathbun wrote in a Facebook post with video the day after her speech at the Aug. 9 meeting. the next day.

Among those who watched the five-minute clip was her cousin Jackie Verhage Tellier, who joins every respectable medical and scientific authority in believing that masks, as well as vaccines, save lives.

