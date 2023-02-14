Gunman ‘On Foot’ After Michigan State University Reports Shots Fired

Campus police at Michigan State University ordered students to shelter in place immediately after shots were fired on campus Monday evening.

“MSU Police report shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus,” an email alert sent out by the school read. “Secure-in-Place immediately. Run, Hide, Fight.”

“Police are active on scene. More information to follow,” MSU police tweeted. Half an hour later, the police said that gunman was still at large and “on foot.”

An exact number of victims was not immediately apparent.

Wali Khan, an MSU sophomore, told The Daily Beast that he had taken shelter in a building on campus near the health center. He reported seeing neighbors covering their windows with blankets and sirens “buzzing like crazy” outside.

“I moved here a year and half ago and I’m just shocked this is happening but I’m not surprised,” said Khan, who is from Singapore. “I hang out at these places and just imagining blood on those floors make me sick.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the Michigan State Police for comment.

“I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a tweet shortly after reports of the shooting. “The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.