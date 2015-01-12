Middle Aged Dad Busts A Move In His Basement

Sometimes in life you see someone in their absolute element, doing what they were born to do: LeBron James on the basketball court, Jimi Hendrix on stage, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog at a Presidential Debate.

And so it is for this middle-aged father when Johnny Gill’s 1990 hit, “Rub You The Right Way,” is playing on his basement stereo system. Having swapped out the parachute pants for some pajama bottoms, this kindly family man cuts it up as his son periodically encourages him to “Groove it,” presumably to make him feel like it really is 1990.