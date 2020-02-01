Midlife Hits Us All but It Hits Sex-Starved Singles Hardest

If life were a Netflix series, no one would blame you for thinking that it had jumped the shark by the end of Season 4.

According to new research published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, decreasing life satisfaction over our thirties and into our forties is a nearly universal human experience. But so is increasing happiness over our fifties and sixties. Using data from 132 countries, both rich and poor, economist David Blanchflower finds that self-reported happiness bottoms out at age 47, after which point we grow a little bit more satisfied with our lives with each year we grow older.

There is an antidote to this mid-life happiness slump. Marriage. Multiple studies have shown that people who are married, and especially people who are married to their best friend, are able to stay much more cheerful through these difficult middle years—when the happiness gap between married and single people is at its widest.