Mike Bloomberg Better Have a Pretty Super Super Tuesday or He’s Cooked

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said it himself many times: that he didn’t think the electorate was looking for a “short, Jewish, divorced billionaire.” Every four years for the last two decades, Bloomberg has assembled the best talent available to assess his chances to become president, and he has always passed in the end, fearing his bid would backfire and he would become a spoiler, electing the candidate he least preferred.

“In God we trust, all else bring data,” he would say, and the data persuaded him there was no realistic path to the White House as a third-party candidate. At age 77, it’s unlikely he’s allowed himself to be sweet-talked into a bid for the Democratic nomination by ambitious aides and consultants. This is his decision to own. But now he’s done it, and the strategy he’s decided on is a risky one.

No one has ever successfully skipped the first four states on the primary calendar. New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani tried it in 2008, launching his campaign in Florida, where he went down to a humiliating defeat. It is remembered as one of the biggest miscalculations in campaign history.