The legal team representing Mike Lindell and his company, MyPillow, are calling it quits.

In court documents filed this week, attorneys with the firm Parker Daniels Kibort pleaded with a judge for the District Court in Washington, D.C., Carl J. Nichols, to allow them to ditch both their clients after being stiffed by the bedding magnate for months.

“At this time, Defendants are in arrears by millions of dollars,” the lawyers, identified as Andrew Parker, Joseph Pull, Ryan Malone, Abraham Kaplan, and Elizabeth Wright, wrote.

It was a decision long in the making. The entire saga started in May, when Parker Daniels Kibort LLC, a small Minneapolis trial firm, received delayed payments for their work defending Lindell and his company MyPillow in a pair of massive defamation cases brought against them by two election technology firms.

Then, in June, they claim to have received only partial payments. After that, the payments stopped altogether, the lawyers revealed in a court filing Thursday.

The law firm told the judge that if forced to continue representing Lindell, the debt would “amount to millions of dollars in addition to the millions of dollars already owed.”

“Forcing PDK to continue funding Defendants’ defense in the above-captioned matter through the conclusion of this billion-dollar litigation would place PDK in serious financial risk and could threaten the very existence of the firm,” the lawyers argued in the filing.

Finally, on Monday Lindell came clean about the reason his lawyers haven’t been paid: He doesn’t have the money.

“All the lawyers we have for MyPillow and myself in the lawsuits with Dominion and Smartmatic, they just filed in federal court that to drop us as our attorneys,” Lindell said in a shaky voice during an interview with Steve Bannon Thursday. “We can’t pay the lawyers, there’s no money left to pay them.”

Lindell claimed to Bannon that attacks on MyPillow by “the media” have cratered sales to the extent that he has no money left to pay the lawyers. “I don’t know where that leaves us,” he said.

The devastating collapse of Lindell’s legal defense team came after he solicited their services for a case brought by Dominion Voting Systems, which alleged that he defamed the company by lying about their role in a massive, and so far unproven, conspiracy to rig the 2020 presidential election in favor of President Joe Biden.

Another voting software company, Smartmatic, later filed a similar suit against Lindell and MyPillow for defamation, arguing that “Lindell generated profits for his company by skillfully incorporating product promotions to his defamation campaign.”

Lindell is in the “process of obtaining new counsel,” his current lawyers said, though it’s unclear how he’ll manage to pay his new attorneys, or if he’ll ever be able to make Parker Daniels Kibort whole again in the future.