Mike Pence Bizarrely Says His Kids Prove Affirmative Action Is Unnecessary
MISSING THE POINT
As right-wing politicians roundly cheered the Supreme Court’s decision to end affirmative action in higher education, Mike Pence may have had the strangest take. “There may have been a time 50 years ago when we needed to affirmatively take steps to correct long-term racial bias in institutions of higher education,” Pence said in an interview with MSNBC. “But I can tell you as a father of three college graduates those days are long over.” Some important context for that remark: Pence’s three college-graduate children are all white, a fact which commentators are quick to call out. The former Trump vice president-turned-Republican presidential contender didn’t clarify how, exactly, his kids’ college experience sheds light on the need for affirmative action.