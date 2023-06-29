CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Mike Pence Bizarrely Says His Kids Prove Affirmative Action Is Unnecessary

    MISSING THE POINT

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Mike Pence was criticized for his remarks on affirmative action

    Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

    As right-wing politicians roundly cheered the Supreme Court’s decision to end affirmative action in higher education, Mike Pence may have had the strangest take. “There may have been a time 50 years ago when we needed to affirmatively take steps to correct long-term racial bias in institutions of higher education,” Pence said in an interview with MSNBC. “But I can tell you as a father of three college graduates those days are long over.” Some important context for that remark: Pence’s three college-graduate children are all white, a fact which commentators are quick to call out. The former Trump vice president-turned-Republican presidential contender didn’t clarify how, exactly, his kids’ college experience sheds light on the need for affirmative action.

    Read it at Mediaite
    ,