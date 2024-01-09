Mike Pence’s Brother Joins Republicans Retiring From Congress

Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN), former Vice President Mike Pence’s older brother, will retire at the end of his term, the self-described “unwavering pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and faith-driven conservative” announced Tuesday.

“In 2017, I ran for Congress because I was Ready to Serve again,” the 67-year-old father of four posted on X, formerly Twitter. “As a former Marine Officer, I approached the job with purpose. After three terms, I’ve made the decision not to file for reelection.”

Pence said he and his team “will continue to focus on delivering outstanding constituent services” to those in Indiana’s 6th District, and called his time representing them in Washington, D.C., “a privilege and honor.”

On his still-live campaign website, Pence, who voted against impeaching former President Donald Trump following the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, calls himself “a staunch supporter of the Trump-Pence agenda,” and says he “will fight alongside the President to Make America Great Again.”

Pence joined the Marines in 1979, rising to the rank of first lieutenant before being honorably discharged five years later. He then ran a chain of gas stations with his family, leaving behind a trail of contaminated soil and water that spanned three states and cost taxpayers more than $20 million to clean up, according to the Associated Press. Pence, who owns a pair of antique malls with his wife, came under fire last year over allowing racist items to be displayed for sale at one of them.

Pence was sworn in to Congress in 2019, and serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the Subcommittee on Energy, and the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce.

“The Congressman’s priorities include limited government, fiscal responsibility, economic development, domestic energy production—and most importantly, the protection of conservative Hoosier values in Washington,” his official page says.

A plethora of GOP lawmakers have recently announced they would not not be running for re-election. Pence’s announcement comes one day after Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN) announced he would be stepping down after more than a decade in office.

“Scripture teaches us, ‘For everything there is a season,’ and it became clear to me over the Christmas holiday with much discernment and prayer that the time has come to bring my season in public service to a conclusion,” Bucshon said in a press release on Monday. “Therefore, I will not seek reelection to an eighth term and conclude my service in the House of Representatives at the end of the 118th Congress.”