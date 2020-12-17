Mike Pence’s Mission Is Slavish Devotion Every Day Til Jan. 20

I know you think it’s over. I did too, for a few minutes after the Electoral College voted on Monday. Although marred by death threats, police escorts, and undisclosed locations, state electors confirmed that Joe Biden is president-elect of the United States.

But the drama continues because the fat lady, in the form of Vice President Mike Pence, has not yet sung. He will preside over a joint session of Congress convening on Jan. 6 at which the 535 members of Congress meet to validate the Dec. 14 electors’ tally.

This, in normal times, would be a pro-forma ceremony. But these are not normal times. Trump sees this routine rubber-stamping of Monday’s rubber-stamping of the election as another chance, after weeks of unsuccessful lawsuits and recounts, to reverse the rigged election that the Man Whose Name He Won’t Say stole from him.