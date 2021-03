Men’s Fashion Week is usually awash with slicked-back hair, fitted blazers, impeccably tailored pants, and shiny loafers—both in the front row and on the runway. But during the men’s Spring 2012 shows in Milan this week, a new trend emerged: short shorts. One thing is clear: if these designers have anything to say about it, there’s one thing that every man will need next year—and that’s a great set of legs.