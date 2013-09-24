Miley Cyrus Gets Naked For 'Rolling Stone,' 'The Voice' Ratings Surge

Good afternoon,
Miley Cyrus covers Rolling Stone. And says she may never twerk again. Now what are people going to complain about? Rolling Stone
Ratings for The Voice up 17 percent from last fall. The Blacklist’s series premiere also did quite well. Clap clap, James Spader. Entertainment Weekly
Kanye says he is the No. 1 rock star on the planet. No comment needed. NY Daily News
Set photo of Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels from Dumb and Dumber To. Hey look, it’s that guy who stole Bryan Cranston’s Emmy! (Just kidding.) TMZ
Fifty Shades of Grey now has its own wine. Personally blended by the author formerly known as Snowqueens Icedragon. The Daily Meal