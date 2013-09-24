Miley Cyrus Gets Naked For 'Rolling Stone,' 'The Voice' Ratings Surge

Good afternoon,

Miley Cyrus covers Rolling Stone. And says she may never twerk again. Now what are people going to complain about? Rolling Stone

Ratings for The Voice up 17 percent from last fall. The Blacklist’s series premiere also did quite well. Clap clap, James Spader. Entertainment Weekly

Kanye says he is the No. 1 rock star on the planet. No comment needed. NY Daily News

Set photo of Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels from Dumb and Dumber To. Hey look, it’s that guy who stole Bryan Cranston’s Emmy! (Just kidding.) TMZ

Fifty Shades of Grey now has its own wine. Personally blended by the author formerly known as Snowqueens Icedragon. The Daily Meal