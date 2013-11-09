Miley Cyurs, Katy Perry & the Week’s Best Celebrity Selfies

Self-Portraitists

Katy Perry has crabs, Snoop Dogg and Rihanna celebrate puff puff pass Tuesday, and more of the week’s best selfies.

Amy Zimmerman

Entertainment Reporter

Paris Hilton

@parishilton/Instagram

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato

@selenagomez/Instagram

David Letterman

@lateshow/Instagram

Diddy

@iamdiddy/Instagram

Snoop

@snoopdogg/Instagram

Katy Perry

@katyperry/Instagram

Natalie Maines

@dixiechicks/Twitter

Miley Cyrus

@MileyCyrus/Twitter

Jenny McCarthy

@JennyMcCarthy/Twitter

Kal Penn

@kalpenn/Twitter

Taylor Schilling

@TaySchilling/Twitter

Kristin Chenoweth

@KChenoweth/Twitter