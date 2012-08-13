Miley's Punk New Haircut!

Um, what? The recently-engaged Miley Cyrus has added another line to her resume: punk.

On Sunday night, she live-tweeted a drastic makeover at the hands of Chris McMillan, the Los Angeles-based hairstylist who famously gave Jennifer Aniston “The Rachel.” Miley’s tweets show McMillan chopping off her bun – and, eventually, converting her into a peroxide blonde with a pixie cut. But it’s clear that Miley is proud of the transition. “My dad @billyraycyrus used to tell me "opinions are are like ass holes every body has one," she tweeted. " LOVE my hair ❤ feel so happy, pretty, and free.”