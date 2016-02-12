Millennials are Wasted on Wine

Consuming nearly 160 million cases in 2015, millennials have managed to outdrink every other age group when it comes to wine. Not only are they drinking more wine than anyone else, but also their unusual buying habits are causing some major industry disruption. The Wine Market Council attributes the rising demand of wine from discovery regions such as Greece and Portugal to the insatiable millennial market. Not surprisingly, the financial crash’s formative generation prefers often lower priced discovery region wines over their pricier counterparts from France and Italy. Check out the video above for the full story.