Mindy Kaling Is Anna Wintour-Approved; Pharrell Teams Up With Adidas

Mindy Kaling Is Anna Wintour-Approved: In the infamous April issue of Vogue, which features Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on its cover, funny gal Mindy Kaling speaks out about her body image. "There's a whole list of things I would probably change about myself," Kaling told Vogue's Sandra Ballentine. "For example, I'm always trying to lose 15 pounds. But I never need to be skinny. I don't want to be skinny. I'm constantly in a state of self-improvement, but I don't beat myself up over it." Kaling, who wears a coordinating blue-and-red printed blouse and skirt by Dries van Noten with polka-dotted Oscar de la Renta heels, adds, "I feel the same way about clothes as I do about food. I want everything." [E! News]

Pharrell Teams Up With Adidas: This summer, singer Pharrell Williams will design a capsule collection for Adidas created from his eco-friendly textile company Bionic Yarn. "Working with an iconic brand like Adidas is such an incredible opportunity," Williams said. "From the classic tracksuit, to growing up in Virginia wearing Stan Smiths, Adidas has been a staple in my life. Their pieces are timeless. This is an exciting partnership for both me and for Bionic Yarn." Currently, Williams is also working on a clothing collaboration with Uniqlo, available mid-April. [Vogue UK]

L'Wren Scott Leaves Entire Estate to Mick Jagger: Following the tragic suicide of L'Wren Scott, it is being reported that the fashion designer has left her entire $9 million estate—which includes her $8 million apartment and $1 million in other belongings—to longtime boyfriend and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. “I give all my jewelry, clothing, household furniture and furnishings, personal automobiles and other tangible articles of a personal nature…to Michael Philip Jagger,” Scott's will reads. Scott also "intentionally omitted" her two siblings from the will. [Page Six]