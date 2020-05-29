Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With the Murder of George Floyd

The now-fired Minneapolis police officer who held his knee on George Floyd’s neck while the handcuffed black man repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe has been taken into custody and charged with murder, officials said Friday.

Derek Chauvin, 44, was taken into custody by Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Friday afternoon, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said at the end of a Friday news briefing. He has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday.

“Even as late as yesterday afternoon, we didn’t have all that we needed,” Freeman said Friday, adding that now “we have it.” “This is by far the fastest we’ve ever charged a police officer.”

Chauvin—along with officers Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng—were fired Tuesday after explosive footage of the arrest spurred a national outcry, days of intense protests, and demands for a federal investigation.

Freeman added Friday that his office “anticipate charges” against the three other officers, and added there may be more charges forthcoming for Chauvin. “We felt it appropriate to focus on the most dangerous perpetrator,” he said.

According to Minnesota law, third-degree murder is considered a “depraved heart or mind crime,” and the charge typically carries with it a maximum penalty of up to 25 years behind bars. Manslaughter has a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

“It’s a step on the road to justice,” Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney representing the 46-year-old’s family, tweeted in response to the arrest. “Now the officers who stood by & did NOTHING to save George need to be arrested and charged as well.”

The American Civil Liberties Union tweeted: “This is not enough. We have much further to go—including swift, independent prosecution conducted by the Attorney General's office.”

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the four officers arrested Floyd after responding to a suspected “forgery in process” on May 25. When they identified Floyd and asked him to step out of his car, authorities allege he “physically resisted”—though video surveillance shows the 46-year-old complying with the officers.

In the viral video, Floyd lost consciousness as Chauvin pressed a knee into his neck, and his limp body was seen being carried away. A Minneapolis Fire Department report stated Floyd didn’t have a pulse when he was loaded into an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after.

Minneapolis police initially said “officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress.” A rudimentary statement said the suspect died following a “medical incident.”

Freeman’s office had come under heavy criticism on Thursday evening after a bumbling press conference in which he said prosecutors were still sifting through evidence and could not yet justify laying charges.

“There is other evidence that does not support a criminal charge,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Thursday, before suggesting that investigators needed more time to review the evidence and should not rush “like the Freddie Gray case.”

Freeman and U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota, Erica MacDonald, stressed on Thursday the complexity of their investigation, which is focused on whether the officers violated any federal laws, including civil rights violations.

“It must be proven that the subject took action, or did not take action when he or she knew that was wrong and chose to do it anyway,” Macdonald said. “As with all matters, the investigation, in this case, will be comprehensive and will be conducted with the highest integrity, as the community would expect.”

On Friday, Freeman said he was not “insensitive to what’s happened in the streets... [but] my job is to do it only when we have sufficient evidence.”

In the gut-wrenching video recorded by a bystander, Floyd was heard begging for Chauvin to loosen his knee on his neck as he was pinned to the ground next to the tire of a patrol car. Thao was seen standing guard and trying to keep upset bystanders at bay.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe,” Floyd was heard saying in the video. “My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Please, please I can’t breathe.” Later in the clip, Floyd told Chauvin “I’m about to die,” and the officer told him to relax. “Please the knee in my neck, I can’t breathe, sir.”

The initial video, which did not include footage of the beginning of the arrest, then showed Floyd fall silent. Eight minutes after Chauvin initially put his neck on Floyd, paramedics arrived and placed him on a stretcher.

“That’s a very shocking sight,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday about the video showing Floyd’s death, adding “it was a very, very bad thing that I saw.” “We’re very much involved.”

On Friday, U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced the Department of Justice—including the FBI—are conducting an independent investigation of Floyd’s death to determine whether any federal civil-rights laws were violated.

“The video images of the incident that ended with [the] death of Mr. Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers, were harrowing to watch and deeply disturbing,” Barr said, noting that the state’s charging decision is usually made first. “Under our system, charging decisions must be, and will be, based on the law and facts. This process is proceeding quickly. I am confident justice will be served.”

Chauvin, who joined the force in 2001, has been involved in several other police-involved shootings throughout his career. He’d had 10 complaints filed against him but only ever received two verbal reprimands, according to a database compiled by Communities United Against Police Brutality.

In 2006, Chauvin was involved in the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Wayne Reyes, who allegedly stabbed two people before reportedly turning a gun on police. Chauvin was among six officers to respond to the stabbing. A year prior, Chauvin and another officer were chasing a car that then hit and killed three people.

Ira Latrell Toles exclusively told The Daily Beast that in 2008 Chauvin barged into his home unannounced and beat him up in the bathroom before shooting him in the stomach during a domestic violence call.

“If he was reprimanded when he shot me, George Floyd would still be alive,” Toles said.

Toles, who was then 21, said that Chauvin broke into the bathroom and started to hit him without warning, prompting Toles to hit back in defense. According to local news reports at the time, Chauvin shot and wounded Toles after Toles allegedly reached for an officer’s gun.

“He tried to kill me in that bathroom,” Toles said.

The bullet went through his groin and came out his left butt cheek before hitting the bathroom wall. He still has a hole in his lower stomach from the incident.

Toles pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge while Chauvin continued his career with nothing more than a slap on the wrist.

In 2011, Chauvin was also one of five officers placed on a standard three-day leave after the non-fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man. The officers returned to work after the department determined that they had acted “appropriately.”

The city’s Civilian Review Authority, which lists complaints prior to September 2012, shows five more complaints against Chauvin, which were closed without discipline.