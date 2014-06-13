Miranda Kerr Debuts Son In ‘Vogue’ Australia; Diane Kruger Designs for Jason Wu

Miranda Kerr Debuts Son In Vogue Australia: Talk about the ultimate “bring your kid to work” day. Flynn Bloom, the 3-year-old son of superstar model Miranda Kerr and actor Orlando Bloom, had his fashion debut in Vogue Australia when his mom was being photographed for the cover of this month’s issue. “He loved it. Loved being involved and working with mummy, and the crew fell in love with him,” Vogue editor Edwina McCann said of Flynn during the secret shoot. “He’s such a confident little kid and they have a playful relationship.” [The Daily Telegraph]

Diane Kruger Designs for Jason Wu: It looks like actress Diane Kruger is going to be doing more than stunning the red carpet in Jason Wu creations—she’s going to be designing for him. While few details have been released, the actress confirmed on Friday that the brand will soon be launching a “Diane” bag that the actress co-designed with Wu. [Elle UK]

Karlie Kloss Is Not A Model: According to the two Victoria’s Secret Angels, modeling is not their profession. Kerr recently told Net-a-Porter’s The Edit that “If someone asks me what I do, I say, ‘I have my own skincare line.’ I don’t define myself as a model.” As for Kloss, she hasn’t quite figured out her career. “I have never considered modeling an actual job title,” she told Into the Gloss. “I have yet to determine what my job actually is but, yeah, modeling is a fun and funny gig.” [The Cut]

Tim Gunn Wants A Plus-Size Project Runway: During a roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter , fashion mentor Tim Gunn revealed that he wanted to add some curves to the catwalk. “I would like to do a season of Project Runway where every model is larger than a size 12,” he revealed when asked what future shows he would like to do. “That is a great idea,” fellow roundtable contributor Carson Daly stated. We agree. [Cosmopolitan]