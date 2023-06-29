‘Missing’ Russian General’s Daughter Says He’s Totally Fine

The daughter of a top Russian general thought to have been detained after he was implicated in mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s attempted insurrection over the weekend is denying reports he’s in trouble with the Kremlin.

“Nothing happened to him, no one arrested him, and he’s in his office,” Veronika Surovikina was quoted as telling the Baza Telegram channel, known for its contacts in the Russian security services.

The Financial Times cited several sources earlier Thursday who said General Sergei Surovikin had been detained, though it wasn’t clear if he was facing any charges or just being questioned.

Surovikin, the deputy commander of Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, vanished from public view after issuing a video appeal for Prigozhin and his men to stand down from their mutiny on Saturday.

The New York Times later reported that Surovikin, who was known to be close to the Wagner founder, knew about the armed uprising in advance and may have supported it.