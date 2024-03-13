Mississippi Cop Charged After Forcing Inmate to Drink His Own Urine

A Mississippi cop forced a man to drink his own urine while detained in a holding cell, according to federal court papers first obtained by The Daily Beast.

Patrolman Michael Christian Green of the Pearl Police Department was dispatched to a local Sam’s Club on Dec. 23, 2023 to handle a family disturbance call, according to a bill of information unsealed Wednesday.

There, Green arrested a man identified in court filings as “B.E.,” and transported him to the police station for booking. While B.E. was waiting to be processed, he needed to use the bathroom, the bill of information says. So, he knocked on the door of the cell he was in to try and get Green’s attention.

“B.E. attempted to communicate to Green that he needed to urinate,” the document states. “After waiting a period of time for a response, B.E. walked to the back of the cell and urinated in a corner.”

At some point later, Green returned to the cell to retrieve B.E. and escort him to the booking area, according to the information. When they got to their destination, another officer called Green and told him that someone had urinated in the holding cell, it says.

“Green looked at B.E. and stated, ‘Let me tell you somethin’. You see this phone? I will beat your fucking ass with it. You’re fixin’ to go in there and you’re gonna lick that piss up. Do you understand me?’”

Green again commanded B.E. to “lick it up,” and that he needed to “go suck it up right now,” the information goes on. Green returned B.E. to the cell, then stood in the doorway and instructed B.E. to “get on the ground and ‘suck it up,’” it continues.

“Green removed his duty vest and filmed B.E. while B.E. got on the ground and licked his urine,” the information states. “B.E. gagged when he made contact with the floor. In response to B.E.’s gagging, Green told B.E., ‘Don’t spit it out.’ B.E. gagged again. Green responded to B.E.’s second gagging episode by stating, ‘Lick that shit up. Drink your fuckin’ piss.’ B.E. gagged a third time. Green did not have a government interest or law enforcement purpose in ordering B.E. to lick his urine.”

B.E. was eventually permitted to exit the holding cell and return to the booking area, according to the information, which says he then “repeatedly vomited into the booking area garbage can.”

He was later transported to the Rankin County Detention Center. The incident was also captured on jailhouse security cameras.

Green, who was unable to be reached on Wednesday, is charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. His attorney, Bradley Alan Oberhousen, did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

If convicted, Green faces up to one year in prison. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.