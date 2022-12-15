Veterinarian Kills 2 Cops Before Turning the Gun on Herself

A Mississippi veterinarian shot and killed two cops who were doing a welfare check on her, before killing herself Wednesday, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said.

Amy Brogdon Anderson, a 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident, was parked in the lot of a Motel 6 with a child in the backseat when Bay St. Louis Police Officer Brandon Estorffe and Sgt. Steven Robin approached her at about 4:30 a.m.

The officers spoke to her for about half an hour before things escalated as they called child protective services, investigators said. Anderson then pulled a gun out and began shooting, killing Robin and herself at the scene. Estorffe, 23, died shortly after from his injuries.

Details on the child haven’t been disclosed.

“I am heartbroken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers,” Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement. “I am praying for their family, friends, their fellow officers, and the entire Bay St. Louis community.”

Anderson studied nutrition and dietetics at the University of Southern Mississippi before getting her degree in veterinary medicine at Mississippi State University, according to the Sun Herald. She went on to work at Vicksburg Animal Hospital, where her father had also been a veterinarian.

“I wanted to be a veterinarian since I was old enough to know what it was,” she told The Vicksburg Post in 2005.

Police are still investigating the shooting and have set a press conference for Thursday to offer more details, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.