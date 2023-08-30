Mitch McConnell Suddenly Freezes Again While Talking to Reporters

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had another worrisome freeze-up during a news conference on Wednesday, going silent for more than 30 seconds after a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce speech in Covington, Kentucky.

It was eerily similar to an episode last month in which McConnell had to be whisked away by Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) after suddenly freezing at the podium during another press conference with reporters at the U.S. Capitol.

On Wednesday, McConnell suddenly paused as he was answering a question about running for re-election in 2026. An aide came to his side and asked if he had heard the question but the 81-year-old didn’t respond.

“I’m sorry y’all, we’re going to need a minute,” the aide said.

After half a minute of uncomfortable silence, McConnell eked out a word. “Okay,” he muttered.

McConnell fielded two more questions from reporters—one about Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and another about former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment. Both questions had to be repeated to McConnell by his aide, who ended the press conference after the Trump question.

Prior to the alarming Q&A, McConnell delivered a speech for about 20 minutes.

His health has been a concerning issue for Republicans, who hold 49 seats in the Senate to Democrats’ 51. McConnell’s two freezing incidents, coupled with the concussion he suffered after a fall at an event earlier this year, haven’t painted the most optimistic picture of the aging senator’s condition.

In fact, a report from Politico earlier this month suggested that McConnell’s colleagues are growing increasingly alarmed at his health. Particularly, his deteriorating hearing loss has reportedly become more obvious to aides and colleagues—one of whom approached McConnell’s staff about getting the senator hearing aids.

Spokespeople for McConnell did not immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Wednesday.