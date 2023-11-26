Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said in an interview released this week he would be “happy” to vote for a Democrat over either Donald Trump or Vivek Ramaswamy in next year’s presidential election.

He made the comment during an appearance on CBS Friday, saying he would be “happy to support virtually any one of the Republicans — maybe not Vivek [Ramaswamy],” taking a jab at the businessman and 2024 hopeful, who has been touted as a possible Trump heir.

“I’d be happy to vote for a number of the Democrats too,” Romney told host Norah O’Donnell. “It would be an upgrade, in my opinion, from Donald Trump and perhaps also from Joe Biden.” He told O’Donnell that he believes a second term for Trump would be “devastating” for the country.

“I don’t begin to be able to understand how it is so many people can accept the dishonesties that have been spoken by Donald Trump,” he said.

Romney said that he likes President Joe Biden personally, calling him “charming” and “engaging.” He added that the two spoke occasionally on the phone about challenges for the U.S.—but noted: “I think he made all sorts of terrible mistakes, but I would like to see someone else run.”

Romney said in February that he would not support President Trump and that he would be “very unlikely” to support Biden. In 2020, he said he did not vote for Trump but did not disclose who he voted for at the time.

This week’s comments appear to be the first time the Utah senator has embraced the idea of crossing the aisle if Trump is nominated as the Republican party candidate next year.

Romney announced in September that he would be retiring, citing his age and the need for a new generation of leaders. Trump subsequently bashed Romney on TruthSocial, writing that Romney “did not serve with distinction” and that “A big primary fight against him was in the offing, but now that will not be necessary. Congrats to all. Make America great again!”

McKay Coppins, Romney’s biographer, said he wouldn’t be surprised if Romney endorsed Biden late in the election because of the hostile relationship between Romney and former President Trump.