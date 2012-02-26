Mitt Romney, Rick Santorum, and More Sunday Talk

Arizona Gov.: I Pick Mitt

And the endorsement goes to ... Mitt Romney. Just days before the pivotal Arizona primary, Gov. Jan Brewer officially backed Mitt Romney for president. Brewer told Meet the Press that it was a tough decision, but that she believes Romney is only choice. “I think that he has that pro business background,” she said. “I think Mitt is by far, the person who can go in and win.”

Gibbs Zings Gingrich

Four U.S. military personnel have been killed in Afghanistan during violent protests against the burning of Qurans at a U.S. airbase. In a speech last week, Newt Gingrich said that if President Karzai doesn’t apologize for the deaths, then Americans need to get out of the region. On State of the Union, Robert Gibbs defended Obama’s decision to stay in the country and diffuse tension, while throwing a little dig at the former speaker. “Quite honestly, I’m not sure many people are looking to Newt Gingrich for foreign-policy advice,” said the Obama reelection senior adviser. “If there’s a problem on the lunar colony, he’ll be among the first we call.” Ouch.

Romney Defends Stance on Auto Bailout

All eyes are on Michigan as the GOP presidential hopefuls head into Super Tuesday. And while Governor Mitt Romney was raised in the state, his lack of support for 2008’s auto bailout may cost him some votes. On Fox News Sunday, Romney said he supported a bailout, but only after GE and Chrysler followed the proper steps. “The right course was for this industry to go through the same kind of bankruptcy other industries have,” Romney said. “And if for some reason they needed some government help, that should have come getting them out of bankruptcy.”

Santorum Feels Like Throwing Up

Someone get this guy a barf bag. On This Week, Rick Santorum got feisty when talking about JFK’s famous 1960 speech that supported the separation of church and state. The former Pennsylvania senator said that reading the speech made him nauseous because it called for a complete removal of religious influence from state operations. “What kind of country do we live in that says only people of nonfaith can come in the public square and state their case?” Santorum asked. “That makes me throw up.”

Clinton Bleeds Politics

Hillary Clinton’s blood type is politics. The secretary of state has mostly stayed out of the political arena—except for publicly saying that Obama will be reelected. Clinton admitted to State of the Union that she just couldn’t help herself. “Probably my enthusiasm for the president got a little out of hand,” she said. When asked if there were still some political juices flowing, Clinton joked, “I’ve tried to dampen them down, I’ve tried to have them taken out, you know, blood transfusion, but occasionally they rear their heads.”

Face the Nation - Christie

Rick Santorum is a fair-weather friend. That’s according to Chris Christie. The New Jersey governor told Face the Nation that Santorum actually supported Romney four years ago, and that his attacks on the Massachusetts governor’s conservatism are purely opportunistic. “Now that he’s running against him, all of a sudden he doesn’t know what Mitt Romney is,” Christie said. “When he was endorsing him in 2008, he called him a real conservative.” Christie went on to defend Romney’s controversial ‘couple of Cadillacs’ statement by saying, “So he has a number of cars, many people who have made a lot of money over time do.”

Is Santorum a Media Target?

What came first? Santorum or the scandal? On Reliable Sources the panel discussed whether Rick Santorum’s bold statements are being unfairly reported by the media. According to S.E Cupp from Townhall magazine, the media hasn’t found a productive way to debate religion and Santorum has been an easy target. “He started off talking about manufacturing and jobs and the social issues kind of came to him,” Cupp said. “That doesn’t mean he hasn’t courted it or exploited it … but I don’t think he started this fight.”