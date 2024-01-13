MLK’s Son Speaks Out Against Jonathan Majors’ Coretta Comment

Martin Luther King III has supported his sister’s comments that their mother, Coretta Scott King, was “more than just a prop” after actor Jonathan Majors evoked her name on numerous occasions.

Majors, who was found guilty last month of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, has copped backlash for his constant references to the civil rights activist. During his trial, the court heard audio of Majors telling Jabbari to act more like Coretta Scott King or Michelle Obama.

Then in his first interview since his conviction on ABC News, he went on to call his new girlfriend, Meagan Good, “a Coretta.”

“She’s an angel,” Majors, 34, said. “She’s held me down like a Coretta. I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh but you know, I think I found her.”

It prompted her daughter, Bernice King, to clarify her mother’s legacy in a social media post.

“My mother wasn’t a prop,” the 60-year-old said. “She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War. Please understand… my mama was a force.”

Now, Martin Luther King III has weighed in to support his sister and reinforce the work that his mother did following their father’s assassination in 1968 to advance the civil rights movement and have her husband’s birthday on Jan. 15 recognized as a national holiday.

“She was far more than just a prop,” he told CNN. “Sometimes you have to be because you have to support your spouse, which is beyond, above and beyond, what she did.”

“I think in the context of what was said, that plus the personification of all of the many things that mom did during her life with dad, and after dad's life, the King holiday wouldn’t exist. We wouldn’t be talking about Martin Luther King Jr on Monday if it had not been for the work that my mom did.”

Majors defended using Scott King’s name, telling TMZ that he did so out of respect.

“My intention was to convey my utmost respect for Coretta Scott King, her achievements, and both her personal legacy and the one she shares with her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King,” he said.