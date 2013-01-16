Model Constance Jablonski Under Fire For Leaving Marilyn Model Management

It turns out modeling land is not so pretty. Model Constance Jablonski has been stuck with a $3.3 million lawsuit by her former modeling agency, Marilyn Model Management, after allegedly defecting to a rival firm.

Marilyn’s lawsuit claims that the model turned her back on them after they signed her as “a virtually unknown model” and made her a star in less than three years. Jablonski, 21, hails from France and has walked in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show and has worked for fashion houses such as Calvin Klein and Dior.

Last month, she left Marilyn to work with its direct competitor, DNA Model Management. Jablonski joined Marilyn in 2008, and made her debut at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2010. According to the lawsuit, in 2011, she extended her contract with the agency, guaranteeing that she would be represented there until September 2014.

The lawsuit, according to The New York Daily News, seeks $3.3 Million in damages, in addition to an injunction that bans DNA from representing her.

Jablonski herself weighed in on the matter on Wednesday. "With a New Year comes new beginnings," she tweeted. "After my bookers, many of those I began with at Marilyn and my dearest Marilyn Gaultier left the agency this past year, I decided to move on to DNA. I'm very excited with the move and I hope you are too!! Wishing all my friends from Marilyn all the best with their new beginnings. Thank you to all of you followers and fans, for always supporting me!!"