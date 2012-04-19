Modernist Churches in Kerala India Featured in The Daily Pic by Blake Gopnik

It seems that Christian churches in Kerala, at the southern tip of India, favor a Jetsons look. Or so my friend Alexander Nagel, the NYU art historian, reports on a blog of his travels. Maybe Hanna-Barbera modernism lets these buildings escape from their ties to colonialist culture, and from the stigma of Old World arches and spires. Nagel imagines the churches facing off against Islamic mosques and Hindu temples, both heavy with tradition, and selling Christianity as the religion of the future, clean and lean and ready for you.

