Iran Nuclear Mastermind Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Shot During Attack: State Media

The top Iranian nuclear scientist said to have masterminded the country’s secretive atomic bomb program has been shot in an assassination attempt, according to multiple reports. There is conflicting information about whether Mohsen Fakhrizadeh survived the attack.

Several Iranian news outlets, including state broadcaster IRIB, initially reported that the missile scientist had been killed. But there was no official confirmation of his death, and other state media reported that Fakhrizadeh had only been injured in the attempt on his life and was in hospital.

In rolling coverage of the incident, a state television broadcaster reportedly said: “News sources say a scientist has been the victim of an assassination attempt in an armed attack by unknown people on his team of bodyguards.” Fars news agency reported that witnesses heard the sound of machine gun fire near a car that Fakhrizadeh was in.

The scientist has long been suspected of being the brains behind Iran’s mysterious atomic bomb program. The project is said to have been halted in 2003, though the country has always denied the programme’s existence. In a 2018 profile, the Saudi news network Al Arabiya dubbed Fakhrizadeh “the father of Iranian regime’s nuclear bomb.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once mentioned the scientist at a news conference and added: “Remember that name.”

More to follow...