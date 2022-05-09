Molotov Cocktails Found at Torched Anti-Abortion Office

Two Molotov cocktails were found inside the torched Wisconsin office of an anti-abortion group—which the local police chief branded a hate crime.

Madison Chief Shon Barnes said no one has been arrested in Sunday’s early morning blaze at Wisconsin Family Action. The FBI and the ATF are also investigating.

“There is no room for hate or violence in Madison,” Barnes said. “Hate or violence do not advance any cause. And unfortunately, we are investigating the fruits of hate and violence in the form of an arson where a specific non-profit group was targeted for their beliefs regarding the issue of abortion.”

He added that “we understand that emotions are high on every side of this issue” since a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision was leaked last week.

Barnes said a passerby spotted the smoke at 6 a.m. Sunday, and the blaze was extinguished within five minutes. A broken window was found, along with a graffiti message that read: “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

Investigators have not determined what kind of accelerant was used in the homemade devices. “As much as we wish we could be able to solve this case today the forensic process must take time,” Barnes said.

In the meantime, he said, officers are canvassing for any surveillance video that might give them clues to the arsonist’s identity.

“I have no indication that this was an inside job,” he said in response to a question from the media.